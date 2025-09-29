Rajnath Singh hails Coast Guard as true force multiplier

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday described the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) as a true force multiplier, hailing its significance in the evolving maritime security challenges in the Indian Ocean Region.

Addressing the inaugural session of the 42nd Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Commanders’ Conference in ICG Headquarters in Delhi, the Defence Minister said, “By patrolling the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), the ICG not only deters external threats but also addresses illegal fishing, drug and arms trafficking, smuggling, human trafficking, marine pollution, and irregular maritime activities.”

He lauded the force’s professionalism and humanitarian service while underlining its critical role in safeguarding India’s 7,500-km-long coastline and island territories.

Rajnath Singh praised the ICG’s role in multi-agency coordination with the Navy, state administrations, and other security agencies, calling it one of its greatest strengths.

“The seamless manner in which the ICG works in real time with civil administration and other forces strengthens the entire national security architecture. You are no longer just a security provider, you are a true force multiplier,” he highlighted.

The three-day Conference, being held from September 28 to 30, brings together the service’s senior leadership to deliberate on strategic, operational, and administrative priorities.

Rajnath Singh described ICG as a vital pillar of national security, which has transformed itself from a modest fleet at inception into a formidable force with 152 vessels and 78 aircraft.

He underscored the ICG’s unique mandate of operating at the intersection of external and internal security.

The Defence Minister stated that while the Armed Forces focus on defending external threats and other agencies handle internal security, the ICG seamlessly straddles both spheres.

Rajnath Singh reaffirmed the government’s commitment to modernising the ICG, noting that nearly 90 per cent of its capital budget is allocated to indigenous assets. He hailed the progress made in building, repairing, and servicing ships and aircraft within India, calling it a significant milestone in Aatmanirbharta.

“This has enhanced the operational strength of the ICG while boosting India’s shipbuilding sector and economy, due to which security and self-reliance are progressing hand in hand,” he underlined.

--IANS