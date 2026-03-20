Rajasthan youth set ablaze inside mosque dies; accused on the run

Jaipur, March 20 (IANS) A youth working as a labourer, who was set on fire after being locked inside a restroom following a dispute, has succumbed to his injuries during treatment at SMS Hospital in Jaipur, officials confirmed on Friday.

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According to initial reports, the incident occurred on Wednesday when a disagreement took place between the accused, Hafiz Abdul Rashid, an imam at a local mosque, and the victim, Hakim Pinjara, a daily wage labourer.

Eyewitnesses claimed that the imam was disposing of leftover food when Hakim objected, suggesting that it should instead be given to animals. This reportedly led to a heated argument, which was eventually calmed by villagers.

On Thursday morning, at around 9 a.m., Hakim had reportedly gone to the mosque.

As per allegations by family members and locals, when he entered the restroom, the accused locked the door from outside. He then allegedly poured petrol -- reportedly arranged in advance -- and set the victim on fire.

Hearing his screams, villagers rushed to the spot and attempted to rescue him.

Hakim, who had sustained critical burn injuries, was immediately referred to Jaipur for treatment, where he died later that night.

Following the incident, the accused fled the scene. Police said he allegedly escaped using a motorcycle stolen from a villager, identified as Jagdish Sahu. Locals have claimed that the same vehicle may have been used earlier to procure petrol.

Hakim Pinjara, who worked as a labourer in Jaipur, had returned to his village for the month of Ramadan.

He was the sole breadwinner of his family. His death has left behind a son and daughter, both in their early twenties and currently pursuing their education, in a difficult situation.

Police have registered a case and launched a manhunt to apprehend the accused. Multiple teams have been formed, and authorities are pursuing technical and local leads.

An atmosphere of tension and grief prevails in the village, while police have stepped up vigilance to maintain law and order.

--IANS

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