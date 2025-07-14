Rajasthan social media influencer turns drug courier; caught with MDMA drugs

Jaipur, July 14 (IANS) In a shocking incident, a popular social media influencer from Barmer has been arrested for drug trafficking.

The accused has been identified as Bhanwari Devi (32), who goes by the name ‘Bhavika’ on social media and has over 86,000 followers on the social media site Instagram.

She was caught carrying a consignment of MDMA drugs while travelling by a state transport bus to Gujarat. Acting on a tip-off, the Sanchore (Jalore) police intercepted the bus at Chitalwana and arrested Bhanwari.

Two packets containing 152 grams of MDMA drugs were recovered from her bag. According to police sources, Bhanwari was en route to deliver the consignment to Unjha and Mehsana in Gujarat. She allegedly charged Rs 10,000 per trip for the delivery.

Chitalwana Police Station SHO Baldevram confirmed that Bhanwari Devi is a resident of Vankalpura village in the Mahabar area under Barmer’s Sadar police station limits.

The drug consignment had been handed over to her by a known Barmer-based drug dealer, Chanani Devi. Bhanwari had boarded the bus to Gujarat from Barmer Bus Stand at around noon on Sunday, after travelling from Jaisalmer.

Meanwhile, Barmer police received intelligence about the drug movement and alerted the Ramji Ki Gol Chowki post. By the time officers reached there, the bus had already departed.

The alert was then passed to Chitalwana police, who successfully intercepted the vehicle. Sources said that upon being caught, Bhanwari made several phone calls to friends and relatives, but none came to her aid.

The case has sent shockwaves across Rajasthan, where Bhanwari enjoyed a significant following as an influencer.

--IANS

arc/dan