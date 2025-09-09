Rajasthan Guv, CM wish Radhakrishnan on Vice Presidential election victory

Jaipur, Sep 9 (IANS) Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde and Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma extended their wishes to C.P. Radhakrishnan on being elected as the Vice President of India. Both leaders expressed confidence that his long experience in public life and his commitment to constitutional values will strengthen parliamentary democracy in the country.

Governor Haribhau Bagde congratulated Radhakrishnan, praising his decades of service to the nation. He said that Radhakrishnan’s life, dedicated to the cause of society and the country, is truly exemplary.

The Governor expressed confidence that under his leadership, India will continue to uphold its constitutional values and parliamentary traditions with greater strength and resolve.

Chief Minister Sharma said Radhakrishnan has always been active in community service and the empowerment of the underprivileged.

He described him as a leader with a humble and friendly personality who inspires people through his simplicity and dedication.

“Shri Radhakrishnan’s life journey reflects a unique blend of parliamentary participation and gubernatorial responsibilities. His vast experience will play a crucial role in effectively discharging the duties of the Vice President, one of the most important constitutional posts,” the Chief Minister said.

Radhakrishnan, a senior statesman with wide-ranging experience, has served the nation in various capacities, including as a Member of Parliament and as a Governor.

His election as Vice President has been widely welcomed across the political spectrum as a recognition of his commitment to public service, integrity, and leadership.

Both the Chief Minister and the Governor underlined that the people of Rajasthan share the pride of his election and look forward to his tenure contributing significantly to the democratic and constitutional ethos of the nation.

