Rajasthan: Gehlot slams BJP govt for ‘stalling’ construction of proposed cricket stadium

Jaipur, March 28 (IANS) As the IPL 2026 is set to start from Saturday, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot released the next chapter of his ongoing series ‘Intezaar Shastra’, this time focusing on the sports sector and launching a scathing attack on the BJP-led state government for what he termed an “anti-sports mindset”.

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In the latest chapter, Gehlot highlighted the stalled construction of the proposed international cricket stadium at Chomp village near Jaipur, which was envisioned as the world’s third-largest stadium with a seating capacity of 75,000.

The video shared from his X handle states that the RCA did not have its own stadium and had planned to build one. Chomp village near Jaipur was identified, and the foundation stone for the project was laid on February 5, 2022, during the Congress government, with a clear roadmap for completion in two phases. The first phase, with a capacity of 45,000 spectators, was to be completed within 24 months, followed by expansion to full capacity in the second phase. However, Gehlot alleged that even after 36 months, the project remains incomplete and in limbo with no visible progress.

“The world’s third-largest cricket stadium, aimed at enhancing Rajasthan’s prestige, has become a victim of the BJP government’s negligence,” Gehlot said.

“This reflects an anti-sports mindset that is tarnishing the state’s reputation.” The ambitious project aimed to boost sports infrastructure and create opportunities for players. Gehlot said, "Anti-Sporting mindset tarnishes Rajasthan's reputation! The world's third-largest cricket stadium—slated for construction in Chomp, Jaipur—has today fallen victim to the negligence of the BJP government.

The Congress government had laid the foundation stone for this international-standard stadium with the aim of enhancing Rajasthan's prestige; while it was scheduled for completion by 2024, the project remains in limbo even 36 months later! Even the RCA elections have not been held for two years. “Despite spending crores of rupees, the dreams of our sportspersons have been pushed to the back burner,” he said.

Taking a direct swipe at the ruling dispensation, Gehlot urged the government to rise above political differences and prioritise athletes. “Set aside political animosity and stop playing games with the future of our players,” he said.

The former Chief Minister’s Intezaar Shastra series has been targeting delays and alleged inaction by the current government across sectors, with this latest chapter bringing the spotlight on sports infrastructure and governance.

--IANS

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