Rajasthan DGP visits Barmer, boosts morale of BSF

Jaipur, Sep 17 (IANS) Director General of Police (DGP) Rajiv Kumar Sharma undertook a visit to the Jodhpur division’s Barmer district on Wednesday, underscoring the state police’s commitment to national security and cooperation with border forces.

The DGP first inspected the Gadra Road police station, where he reviewed law and order arrangements and held discussions with officials about policing challenges in the border region.

Following this, he proceeded to the India-Pakistan international border, making a significant stop at the Munabao border outpost. During his inspection at Munabao, DGP Sharma interacted with officers of the Border Security Force (BSF). He received a detailed briefing on the functioning of the outpost, ongoing security operations, and the various measures being undertaken to safeguard the sensitive international boundary.

He also gained insights into surveillance activities, coordination mechanisms, and the daily challenges faced by personnel posted in the region.

In addition to senior officers, DGP Sharma spent time with BSF jawans, engaging with them directly. He praised their discipline, commitment, and the courage with which they discharge their duties under challenging conditions.

Referring to the bravery displayed during Operation Sindoor, he commended the valour of the Armed Forces, remarking, “Rajasthan Police are always ready to support the BSF.”

His words of encouragement, coupled with his presence at the frontline, proved to be a morale booster for the forces stationed in the area.

By acknowledging their contribution and reaffirming support from the state police, the DGP strengthened the bond between the Rajasthan Police and the BSF.

Security experts believe that such high-level visits not only uplift the spirits of personnel but also help in ensuring seamless coordination between state police and central forces deployed in border areas. This enhanced cooperation is crucial for tackling cross-border threats, smuggling activities, and maintaining peace in the border belt. The visit of DGP Rajiv Kumar Sharma thus reinforced the message of solidarity between different arms of the security establishment, reflecting a united front in safeguarding India’s borders.

