Rajasthan: Car follows Google Maps, gets stuck on dilapidated bridge and swept away into Banas river

Jaipur, Aug 27 (IANS) A car carrying nine members of the same family fell into the Banas river in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district after the driver followed navigational assistance provided by Google Maps that suggested an alternate route across the river only to get stuck on a dilapidated bridge and carried away by the strong current of the river water.

The incident took place on the Upreda–Somi road in the Rashmi area. While five persons were rescued safely, two women and two girls were swept away late on Tuesday night.

By Wednesday, the bodies of both women and one girl were recovered, while the search for the other girl is still underway. According to police, the victims belong to the Gadari community of Kana Kheda village in Rashmi area. The family had traveled to Sawai Bhoj in Bhilwara district for Dev Darshan.

On their return journey, they stopped at a relative’s house in Bhilwara for dinner before heading back to Kana Kheda. Around midnight, when their car reached the Banas river, policemen stationed nearby advised them not to cross due to the strong water current.

However, trusting Google Maps, driver Madanlal Gadri decided to take an alternate route via Matrikundiya. The navigation app directed the family toward Somi village, showing a passage through the river route. Relying on this, the driver took the car onto the Somi road bridge over the Banas.

However, the bridge structure was already damaged in a few places. The car got stuck in a ditch and was quickly swept away by the gushing water. Rescue teams rushed to the spot soon after receiving information. Local divers, police, and disaster response teams joined the operation.

After several hours of effort, three bodies were recovered from the river. The missing girl is still being searched with the help of boats and divers. Officials said that despite repeated warnings during the monsoon, people often rely on digital maps instead of ground alerts, which sometimes leads to accidents.

The tragedy has cast a pall of gloom over the Gadari community, where the family lived. The administration has once again appealed to residents to avoid river crossings during heavy flow and not to rely blindly on Google Maps for routes passing through flood-affected areas.

