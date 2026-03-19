Raj Thackeray flags drug menace, missing children issue in Maharashtra

Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) Addressing a massive gathering at Shivtirth on the occasion of Gudi Padwa, marking 20 years of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), party chief Raj Thackeray on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the state’s law and order situation, specifically targeting the Home Department held by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

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He expressed grave concern over the proliferation of narcotics, stating that drugs have now infiltrated schools.

“Young men and women are falling into the trap of addiction. What are we turning Maharashtra into?” Raj Thackeray questioned.

He further highlighted the “deplorable” state of urban centres, noting that a lack of progress in rural areas is forcing youth to migrate to cities that are becoming overcrowded and crime-ridden. He linked this urban strain to the rising availability of drugs and the disappearance of children.

Presenting data on missing minors, Raj Thackeray provided a grim statistical overview. “Nearly 82 children went missing within a 36-day period in November and December. From January to November 2025, 499 children went missing in Navi Mumbai. While most were reunited with parents due to police efforts, 41 remain untraceable,” he said.

Citing NCRB data, he noted that 4,500 to 5,500 children disappear annually in the state, with 5,398 cases in 2022 and 4,619 in 2023. Raj Thackeray emphasised that the number of missing girls is disproportionately higher, with Mumbai alone recording over 2,000 cases annually.

To mark the two-decade milestone of his party, Raj Thackeray invoked the legacy of Maharashtra’s prominent icons. He paid homage to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, as well as social reformers Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Mahatma Phule, and Annabhau Sathe. He used these references to remind supporters of the state's rich heritage in arts, literature, science, and politics.

In a notable shift from typical political rhetoric, Raj Thackeray lauded NCP founder Sharad Pawar for his contributions to the state’s development, despite their “many political differences”. He specifically credited Pawar for the horticulture revolution in Maharashtra, noting that the wide availability of diverse fruits to the common man today is a result of his vision.

He also recalled his visit to Baramati, praising Pawar’s efforts in integrating AI technology in agriculture as a benchmark for modern farming.

Raj Thackeray also remembered his mentor and Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, invoking his legacy to mobilise the Marathi manoos and advocate Hindutva.

--IANS

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