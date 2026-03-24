Raipur septic tank tragedy: NHRC takes suo moto cognisance of death of 3 sanitation workers

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report regarding the death of three sanitation workers in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur district while cleaning a septic tank at a private hospital.

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Observing that the contents of the news report, if true, raise a serious issue of violation of human rights of the victims, the apex human rights body has issued notices to the Raipur District Magistrate and the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), seeking a detailed report within two weeks.

The NHRC said the report is expected to include the status of the ongoing investigation into the incident.

According to the media report, the incident occurred on March 17 when the three sanitation workers allegedly died after inhaling toxic gases while cleaning a septic tank on the premises of a private hospital.

Reportedly, the relatives of the deceased have alleged that neither the hospital management nor the private contractor had provided safety gear to the workers.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed deep condolences over the deaths and directed that all possible assistance be extended to the affected families.

Chairing a meeting of the State Monitoring Committee for effective implementation of the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013 under the aegis of the Scheduled Castes Development Department, the Chief Minister announced that the Chhattisgarh government will issue directions making it mandatory to obtain permission from the concerned municipal body or registered institutions before entering sewers, failing which legal action will be initiated.

CM Sai also ordered strict action, in accordance with law, against those responsible for the incident to prevent recurrence of such tragedies.

Established under the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, the NHRC, an autonomous statutory body, is an embodiment of India's concern for the promotion and protection of human rights.

Its primary role is to protect and promote human rights, defined as the rights relating to life, liberty, equality, and dignity of individuals guaranteed by the Constitution or embodied in international covenants and enforceable by courts in India.

The apex human rights body has the power to take suo motu (on its own motion) action based on media reports, public knowledge or other sources, without receiving a formal complaint of human rights violations.

--IANS

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