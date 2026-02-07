Rahul, Priyanka target NDA over Pappu Yadav’s arrest, allege systemic collusion in NEET aspirant death case

Patna, Feb 7 (IANS) A day after Purnea Lok Sabha MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav was arrested in a 31-year-old case, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and his sister MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched an attack on the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government.

They alleged deep-rooted systemic collusion in the handling of the NEET aspirant death case in Bihar.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said the suspicious death of the NEET aspirant in Patna and the subsequent investigation had laid bare entrenched collusion within the system.

“When the victim’s family demanded an impartial investigation and justice, the familiar BJP-NDA model resurfaced -- divert the case, harass the family and shield the perpetrators,” Gandhi wrote.

Defending Pappu Yadav, Rahul Gandhi said the MP had consistently stood for justice and described his arrest as an act of political vendetta.

“Fellow MP Pappu Yadav stood firmly as a voice for justice for this young woman. His arrest is clearly a political vendetta, aimed at intimidating and silencing every voice that demands accountability,” he said.

He further warned that the episode appeared to be part of a disturbing pattern.

“The most disturbing fact is that this does not seem to be an isolated case. It points to a dangerous conspiracy, where more young women are becoming victims and those in power are turning a blind eye,” he said, adding, “This is not about politics, but about justice and the honour and safety of a daughter of Bihar.”

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also condemned the arrest and the handling of the case. Calling the rape and murder of a NEET aspirant in a Patna hostel “utterly shocking,” she said the government’s response had deepened suspicion at every stage.

“From the registration of the FIR to the investigation and action, everything has been made suspicious. Who is all this being done to protect?” she asked, drawing parallels with cases such as Hathras, Unnao and Ankita Bhandari.

“The arrest of MP Pappu Yadav, who raised his voice in this case, is yet another link in this chain of insensitivity. The agenda of the BJP and its allies is clear -- they stand with injustice and oppression,” Priyanka Gandhi said.

Pappu Yadav was arrested late Friday night at his Mandiri residence in Patna, triggering high drama as his supporters gathered at the spot. A brief scuffle broke out between police personnel and supporters during the execution of court orders.

According to official sources, the MP-MLA Special Court had recently ordered the attachment of properties belonging to three accused -- Pappu Yadav, Shailendra Prasad, and Chandra Narayan Prasad -- in connection with a three-decade-old case involving fraudulent renting of a house and issuing threats.

Pappu Yadav has been vocal in the NEET aspirant death case, frequently visiting Jehanabad to meet the victim’s family and publicly questioning the police investigation.

Although Bihar Police constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the supervision of an Inspector General-rank officer, the case remained unsolved and was later transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The agency, however, is yet to formally begin its probe in Bihar.

The victim’s family has alleged sustained pressure from the Bihar Police and expressed dissatisfaction even after meetings with Bihar DGP Vinay Kumar and Home Minister Samrat Choudhary.

The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and post-mortem reports have stated that sexual assault cannot be ruled out. The FSL report confirmed the presence of semen on the undergarments of the deceased, intensifying demands for a thorough and impartial investigation.

--IANS

ajk/skp