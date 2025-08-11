Rahul Gandhi repeatedly 'lies', wants to spread 'anarchy': Shivraj Singh Chouhan

New Delhi, Aug 11 (IANS) Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday accused the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, of constantly "peddling lies", with an intent to spread "anarchy" in the country.

He further accused the Congress party and the INDIA Bloc of conspiring to tarnish the image of the country and also harm its vibrant constitutional institutions.

The Union Minister’s remarks come in the backdrop of Congress-led Opposition forcing washout of a major part of the Monsoon session over the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive in Bihar. Today, a string of Opposition MPs held a march from Makar Dwar to register their protest.

Claiming that ‘Rahul Gandhi is under pressure from anti-national forces’, Chouhan said that both Congress MP and the INDIA Bloc alliance are defaming democracy, tearing it into shreds, and also tampering with the dignity of constitutional institutions.

“Rahul Gandhi is repeatedly lying and wants to spread anarchy. He has defamed the Election Commission, the Supreme Court, and the CAG. He raised questions about the valour of the army, and when the army presented facts, he was silenced,” Chouhan said.

“He questioned EVMs without evidence, then abandoned EVMs after the Supreme Court's rebuke and has now moved on to SIR,” he added.

Chouhan, a three-time Chief Minister, also posed questions to LoP Rahul and the leaders of the INDIA alliance, asking whether they won the elections due to vote fraud, as they claim.

“Did Congress win in Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh due to irregularities in the voter list? Were governments formed in Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Jharkhand due to mistakes by the Election Commission? Did Rahul ji, Priyanka ji, and Akhilesh Yadav ji also win elections due to irregularities in the voter list?” the BJP MP said.

Former MP CM further accused Rahul and company of levelling allegations and then running away.

“EC is seeking an affidavit from you for initiating a probe into your allegations. You are compromising the nation's integrity. You are sinning, defaming the country and its robust democratic institutions,” he pointed out.

“I want to alert the people of the country to be cautious of the INDIA Bloc's intentions because their purpose is to weaken the country and bring disrepute to it,” he said on a closing note.

--IANS

mr/dan