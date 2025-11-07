Rahul Gandhi meets silk weavers in Bihar’s Bhagalpur

Patna, Nov 7 (IANS) Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday met silk weavers in Bhagalpur and discussed the challenges faced by the region’s silk industry.

During the interaction, the weavers apprised LoP Rahul Gandhi of the condition of units operating in Bhagalpur, and reiterated that while Bhagalpuri silk continues to compete with modern synthetic fabric, handloom artisans need greater government support and policy attention.

Bhagalpur, popularly known as the “Silk City of India”, is globally recognised for Bhagalpuri or Tassar silk -- derived from the cocoons of the silkworm species Antheraea papia.

The centuries-old craft is labour-intensive, eco-aligned, and often referred to as “peace silk” because it is produced in a cruelty-free manner.

The flourishing silk ecosystem is not only embedded in the cultural heritage of Bihar but is also an important contributor to the state's economy, drawing demand from both domestic and international buyers.

Earlier in the day, LoP Rahul Gandhi addressed a large gathering in Banka, where he targeted the Modi government over alleged “vote chori”.

While addressing another rally in the Amarpur Assembly constituency in Banka district, he said, “The people of Bihar will not allow them to steal votes. Narendra Modi and Amit Shah have been stealing votes for many years. Earlier, we did not have proof of vote theft -- now we have the evidence with data. That is why I am saying there is a stolen government in Haryana.”

LoP Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP government of favouring big industrialists, saying farmers, labourers, weavers and even makhana cultivators are denied bank loans or debt relief, while large corporations get loans worth crores and have them waived.

“Has the BJP government ever waived the debts of farmers, labourers, weavers or makhana farmers?” he asked.

LoP Rahul Gandhi also took a swipe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s son, saying, “Amit Shah’s son does not even know how to hold a cricket bat, but he is the chief of the cricket board and controls cricket — why is that?”

--IANS

ajk/dan