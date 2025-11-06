Rahul Gandhi has accepted defeat in Bihar Assembly polls: Karnataka BJP

Bengaluru: The Karnataka BJP on Thursday said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, anticipating a "humiliating defeat" in the Bihar Assembly elections, was reeling under the delusion of "voter fraud".

Taking to social media X, Vijayendra stated, "In order to secure a preemptive excuse for defeat, Rahul Gandhi has started the farce of voter fraud. Continuous losses have frustrated him. The very fear of Congress' existence seems to have pushed him into this panic. There's no doubt - he is now caught in a delusion."

Gandhi, who daily claims "voter fraud", has now gone a step further and predicted "voter manipulation".

Vijayendra said that Gandhi's main activity seems to be levelling "baseless accusations" against constitutional institutions, like the Election Commission of India.

He also questioned Gandhi over not taking up the issue of "voter fraud", as he claimed in 'H-Files' with the court.

"The Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) was introduced during the tenure of the Congress. Now you claim that votes are being stolen through the same EVMs? Then, by that logic, did you introduce the machines during your Congress rule?" the BJP leader asked.

Vijayendra said Gandhi was trying to "tarnish" India's image on the global stage, and "anti-national" forces are backing this narrative.

"You, Rahul Gandhi, have had decades of experience overseeing polling stations and voter lists through ballot papers. Yet, you fail to understand improved election practices and methods," he stated.

The BJP leader dared Gandhi, saying that if his allegations about faulty EVMs and voter lists are true, then all Congress MPs and MLAs who have won, including in Karnataka and other states, should resign and present their certificates in court.

Vijayendra said that all of Gandhi's claims are "empty, baseless, and reflect sheer foolishness", and the Indian public is well aware of it.

--IANS