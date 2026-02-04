'Raging health crisis': AAP MP raises alarm in RS over 'widespread' food adulteration

New Delhi, Feb 4 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Wednesday highlighted the severe issue of food adulteration in the country, describing it as a raging health crisis that poses grave risks, particularly to children, the elderly, and pregnant women.

Speaking during the ongoing Parliament session, Chadha accused companies of selling harmful products under misleading claims of being healthy and energy-boosting.

He detailed how everyday essentials are contaminated with dangerous substances. Milk often contains urea, vegetables are injected with oxytocin to appear fresh and accelerate growth, paneer includes starch and caustic soda, ice cream has detergent powder, fruit juices carry synthetic flavours and artificial colours, edible oils are mixed with machine oil, spices contain brick powder and sawdust, tea is dyed with synthetic colours, and poultry items are laced with anabolic steroids.

Even traditional sweets, expected to be made with pure ghee, are prepared using vegetable oil and vanaspati.

Chadha painted a poignant picture of a mother unknowingly giving her child milk laced with urea and detergent, believing it provides calcium and protein for health.

He cited a research study showing that 71 per cent of milk samples contained urea and 64 per cent had neutralisers like sodium bicarbonate. He noted that milk production in the country falls short of the volumes sold, indicating widespread dilution and adulteration.

The MP pointed out that adulteration affects medicines and vegetables as well, with oxytocin -- a chemical linked to dizziness, headaches, heart failure, infertility, and cancer -- being commonly used. Between 2014-15 and 2025-26, he said, adulteration was detected in 25 per cent of tested samples, meaning one in every four items failed standards.

Chadha referenced international repercussions, noting that products from two major Indian spice companies were banned in the UK and across Europe due to cancer-causing pesticides, yet the same products continue to be sold freely in India.

He lamented that items unfit even for pets abroad are consumed indiscriminately here.

Emphasising the human cost -- illnesses, hospitalisations, and potential loss of lives -- Chadha urged immediate action.

He proposed strengthening the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) with adequate manpower and laboratory facilities, increasing financial penalties for violators, introducing a public recall mechanism to name and shame adulterated products, and banning misleading health claims in advertisements.

