Purported video showing Trinamool leader disrupting SIR hearing goes viral

Kolkata, Feb 7 (IANS) A purported video showing a group of Trinamool Congress supporters disrupting a hearing session on the claims and objections to the draft voters' list in Bhaduria of West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district has gone viral.

Read More

The Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, shared the video on the wall of his official social media handle and claimed that there is no end to the hooliganism by the ruling party activists led by their local leaders.

"First, it was at Farakka in Murshidabad district. After that, the same thing happened at Chakulia in North Dinajpur district. Now, it is the turn for Bhaduria in the North 24 Parganas district. The collapsing law and order situation in the state has long been established. But in the SIR atmosphere, the state government has deliberately allowed the law & order situation to deteriorate so that Trinamool Congress leaders and activists do not face any obstacles in their illegal activities to include bogus voters in the voters' list and protect the interests of such fake voters," Adhikari said.

Since the hearing sessions on the claims and objections to the draft voters' list started, there have been frequent events of disruption of the hearing sessions by Trinamool Congress workers led by party leaders, and in most cases by party legislators.

In fact, the Election Commission of India (ECI) had cautioned the state government several times to ensure proper police protection at the hearing centres to prevent such disruption.

The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Gyanesh Kumar, also raised this issue during his interactions with Trinamool Congress delegations, including the last one on February 2, which was led by the Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee.

In that meeting, the CEC clearly told Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led delegation that the ECI would not tolerate any sort of hooliganism aimed at disrupting the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal.

In the meeting, the CEC also flagged the issue of Trinamool Congress legislators openly using abusive and threatening language against the Commission, especially against the CEC, and also threatening the electoral officials.

--IANS

src/svn