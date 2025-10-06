Punjab’s lone Tarn Taran Assembly to go on bypoll on Nov 11

Chandigarh, Oct 6 (IANS) The Election Commission of India on Monday announced a bypoll for Punjab’s lone Tarn Taran Assembly that will be held on November 11 with the vote count on November 14.

The bypoll was necessitated by the death of AAP MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal, who had won the seat with 52,935 votes, defeating Shiromani Akali Dal's Harmeet Singh Sandhu.

This state ruling AAP led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has declared turncoat Harmeet Sandhu as its candidate, while the main Opposition Congress has fielded grassroots leader Karanbir Singh Burj.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) led by Sukhbir Badal has fielded Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa, while the BJP has chosen Harjit Singh Sandhu as its candidate.

The Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De), led by jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, whose party holds a considerable vote bank in the constituency, is yet to announce its candidate.

BJP’s Harjit Sandhu, an agriculturist and brick-kiln owner, began his political journey with the Youth Akali Dal in 2007. He served as circle president from 2009 to 2012, then as district general secretary until 2015, and was later elevated to state president of the Youth Akali Dal.

In 2022, following differences with the Akali leadership, Sandhu formally joined the BJP. Tarn Taran, a Panthic stronghold, has traditionally given little support to the BJP.

In the 2022 Punjab assembly elections, the party's candidate, Navreet Singh Hundal, secured only 1,176 votes from the constituency. Akali Dal's rebel Sandhu, a three-time MLA, later joined AAP and is now its candidate.

The Sukhbir Badal-led SAD has fielded Randhawa of the Azad Group, which recently merged with the party. The breakaway faction of the Akali Dal, led by Giani Harpreet Singh, is yet to decide on its candidate.

BJP leaders expressed confidence in the party's prospects, stating that the cadre has grown stronger over the years and they expect a good performance from party candidate Sandhu.

However, Congress candidate Burj is an agriculturist and realtor by profession and serves as the vice-president of the district Congress and also serves the party’s Kisan Cell. He’s believed to be a close aide of the Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa.

