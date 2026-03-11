Punjab Minister urges Centre to ensure uninterrupted LPG, petrol and diesel supply

Chandigarh, March 11 (IANS) Punjab Food and Civil Supplies Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak on Wednesday appealed to the Union government to ensure that there is no shortage of essential commodities such as LPG, petrol and diesel in view of the ongoing war-like situation in the West Asian region.

Read More

Chairing a meeting with representatives of the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), the Minister emphasised the need for coordinated measures to maintain uninterrupted supply and prevent panic among the public.

Addressing the meeting, Minister Kataruchak said: “In view of the war going on in the West Asian region, the Union government must ensure that there is no dearth of essential commodities such as LPG, petrol and diesel so that the public does not face any inconvenience.”

The Minister further urged the high-powered committee constituted by the Union government to remain vigilant and take the necessary steps to maintain adequate supplies.

“The high-powered committee constituted by the Union government must ensure that there is no panic among the public on account of the volatile situation in West Asia,” he added.

The Minister also directed the senior officers of the department to closely monitor the situation at the district level.

He instructed them to convene meetings with Deputy Commissioners and District Food Supply Controllers while involving representatives of gas companies to ensure seamless coordination.

“Senior officers of the department should hold meetings with the Deputy Commissioners and District Food Supply Controllers, also involving representatives of gas companies, to ensure that there is no disruption in the supply of essential commodities,” said Kataruchak.

Warning against any attempt to manipulate the supply of essential goods, the Minister made it clear that strict action would be taken against violators.

“No illegal hoarding of essential items should take place. Anybody indulging in hoarding must be strictly proceeded against,” added Kataruchak.

--IANS

vg/pgh