Punjab fighting Pakistan's daily attempts to disturb peace, says CM Mann

Jalandhar, Feb 25 (IANS) Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said as a border state, Punjab is fighting Pakistan's daily attempts to disturb peace through anti-social elements and drone intrusions.

In a major push to strengthen law and order in the state, CM Mann underscored his government's dual commitment to employment generation and police modernisation as 2,577 new personnel formally joined the Punjab Police at a passing-out parade held at the PAP Ground here.

Declaring the recruitment drive as part of the AAP government's employment revolution, the Chief Minister highlighted that over 12,010 police personnel have been appointed since March 2022, Rs 1,100 crore has been earmarked to upgrade the force on scientific lines, and cutting-edge measures including AI integration, specialised technical units and a strengthened Anti-Narcotics Task Force are being deployed to combat cybercrime, terrorism and drugs.

CM Mann said Punjab "is witnessing record recruitment, rapid technological upgradation and an uncompromising crackdown on crime, reaffirming his government's resolve to secure lasting peace and stability in Punjab'.

"After assuming charge of office, I laid special thrust on upgrading the Punjab Police on scientific lines and Rs 1,100 crore has been kept for this purpose," he added.

The CM added, "It is a matter of immense pride that the Punjab Police has been equipped on modern lines to combat every sort of challenge and to preserve the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the country."

Emphasising on state's unique challenges as a border state, the Chief Minister said, "Being a border state the Punjab Police have been making strenuous efforts by discharging their duty efficiently."

Highlighting the training background of the recruits, CM Mann said these newly-recruited police personnel from different ranks have received training at the Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Police Academy in Phillaur; Police Recruit Training Centre, Jahan Khelan in Hoshiarpur; and In-Service Training Centre in Kapurthala.”

He said since March 2022, the government has issued appointment letters to over 12,010 police personnel across various cadres and ranks. These include 1,062 Sub-Inspectors, 450 Head Constables, 10,098 Constables, and 400 civilian support staff, who have undergone training at various Punjab Police training centres, he said.

