Punjab expected to produce 132 lakh metric tonnes of wheat

Chandigarh, Feb 25 (IANS) Punjab is expected to produce 132 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of wheat, with its procurement likely to commence on April 1.

This fact came to light on Wednesday at a meeting of the Group of Ministers (GoM), comprising Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian, Food, Civil Supplies Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak, Water Resources Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal and Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar.

It has been constituted to oversee procurement preparations. It comprehensively reviewed the wheat procurement in 2026-27.

The GoM was apprised about the wheat procurement arrangements at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rs 2,585 per quintal.

Regarding the storage space, it was brought to the notice of the GoM that the FCI is moving five LMT wheat and five LMT rice every month since August 2025 to ensure adequate storage space for the wheat.

A minimum of 15 LMT movement of wheat each month is needed, a government statement said.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has taken up the issue of the transportation of foodgrains with the Union government at regular intervals.

To ensure safe storage of wheat with respect to the upcoming season, the department is contemplating constructing plinths and using empty spaces in the rice mills.

Besides, regular review of procurement arrangements is being undertaken with the district administrations.

With regard to the other items necessary to ensure a procurement season, orders have been issued for 391,320 plastic crates, out of which 231,055 have been received while the rest would be received by next month.

Also, orders have been placed for 675,000 wooden crates and requisite LPED covers for safely storing wheat are also available.

It was further brought to the attention of the GoM regarding demand of the commission agents to raise their rates of commission from Rs 45 per quintal to Rs 64 per quintal. This issue has been taken up by the state with the Union government, said the state government.

