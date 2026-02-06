Punjab DGP inspects crime site to probe killing of AAP leader

Chandigarh, Feb 6 (IANS) Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, on Friday, visited Jalandhar and held a high-level meeting with senior police officers to review the ongoing investigation into the murder of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) functionary Satwinderpal Singh, alias Lucky Oberoi.

He also visited the crime spot for a first-hand assessment.

Addressing the media at the crime spot, the DGP reiterated the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led state government's firm resolve to maintain law and order, asserting that the perpetrators of this crime will be nabbed and ensured exemplary punishment as per the law.

The DGP was accompanied by the Jalandhar Commissioner of Police (CP) Dhanpreet Kaur.

"CM (Bhagwant Mann) Saab has been personally monitoring the case and is being updated frequently on the developments," DGP Yadav said.

As per the information, Satwinderpal Singh alias Lucky Oberoi, was shot by unidentified assailants on a white Activa on Friday morning at the Gurudwara Singh Sabha Parking in Jalandhar's Model Town, while he was leaving after paying obeisance.

The victim later succumbed to his injuries.

DGP Yadav said that the investigation is being conducted in a professional and scientific manner.

"We have reviewed the investigations conducted so far and are tracking all forward and backward movements of the suspects," he added.

He also told that police teams have collected mobile tower dumps to advance the investigation through technical analysis.

"All theories of crime are being thoroughly investigated," the DGP added.

Providing details on the current status, CP Dhanpreet Kaur said that preliminary investigations have found that both accused, wearing black hoodies, fled from the spot on their Activa scooter.

Further investigations are going on, she added.

In this regard, an FIR has been registered under Sections 103(1), 3 (5) and 61 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act at Police Station Division 6 in Jalandhar Commissionerate.

--IANS

vg/khz