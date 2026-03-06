Punjab Congress protests over unfulfilled 'Rs 1,000 promise' for women

Chandigarh, March 6 (IANS) Hundreds of Congress workers from Punjab on Friday staged a demonstration here against the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab for its failure to fulfil its commitments to the people.

The party specially mentioned the promise of Rs 1,000 every month to women, which has not been kept and demanded that the government should pay it with four years of arrears. The party rapped the government for its comprehensive failure, particularly on the collapse of law and order and the economy in the state.

The Congress had planned to ‘gherao’ the Vidhan Sabha on the first day of the Budget Session. The party workers had gathered outside the Congress Bhawan before marching towards the Vidhan Sabha.

However, they were detained by the police and prevented from reaching the Vidhan Sabha, which had been heavily guarded like a garrison.

A contingent of the police had been deployed at the venue of the gathering to prevent the Congress workers from reaching the Assembly.

Addressing the workers, state Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said the government and the Chief Minister had completely failed. He pointed out that the state debt had crossed Rs 4 lakh crore and is likely to touch Rs 4.17 lakh crore soon.

He said not a single penny is spent in Punjab and it is squandered by the Aam Aadmi Party to fight its elections in states like Delhi, Gujarat and Goa. He pointed out that not a single brick has been laid down anywhere for infrastructure. He said thousands of crores of rupees have been spent on advertisements only.

Warring reminded the government about its promises of Rs 1,000 monthly stipend to women, revival of the old-pension scheme for employees, the pending dearness allowance and claims of generating Rs 20,000 crore revenue from sand mining.

The Congress leader said that people of Punjab are now seeking answers after four years of the AAP’s misrule.

