Punjab CM recalls state’s sacrifices in freedom struggle, role as food bowl, sword arm

Hoshiarpur, Jan 26 (IANS) Unfurling the national tricolour here on Republic Day, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Monday recalled the state’s unmatched sacrifices in India’s freedom struggle and its continuing role as the country’s food bowl and sword arm.

The Chief Minister said the state has been unjustly denied its rightful capital and a separate High Court since Independence, and made it clear that attempts to undermine the state’s claim over Chandigarh, Panjab University and its water rights would not succeed. He underlined that Punjab would continue to pursue legal and constitutional remedies every day to protect its interests.

Linking governance with heritage and faith, CM Mann recalled the historic commemoration of the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the declaration of Amritsar Sahib, Anandpur Sahib and Talwandi Sabo as holy cities, and announced that the 650th Parkash Parv of Guru Ravidas would be celebrated on similar lines through state-level programmes from February 1 this year to February 20, 2027.

Highlighting the direction of governance, the Chief Minister pointed out decisive action against drugs, gangsters and narco-drones under ‘Yudh Nashean Virudh’ and ‘Gangsteraan Te Vaar’, universal healthcare coverage of up to Rs 10 lakh, more than 63,000 government jobs provided without bribes, and a sharp reduction in road accident fatalities through the Sadak Surakhiya Force.

He also expressed concern over changes to MGNREGA affecting Scheduled Caste and landless families, cited record investments of Rs 1.5 lakh crore generating 5.2 lakh jobs, and announced the Punjab Investment Summit from March 13 to 15.

Addressing the gathering, CM Mann said, “Despite the tremendous contribution towards the country and its people, Punjab does not have its own capital. Since Independence, Punjab has been unlawfully deprived of it. To worsen the situation, conspiracies are hatched daily to deprive the state of its capital, Panjab University, of its waters and other rights. This will never be allowed.”

“Chandigarh was, is and will always remain an integral part of Punjab, and the state government will make all-out efforts to take back its capital,” he asserted.

Expressing anguish over the absence of a separate High Court, the Chief Minister said it was unfortunate that Punjab does not have its own High Court, whereas small states in the north east have their own capitals.

“In the absence of its own High Court, Punjabis have to suffer a lot due to the huge pendency of cases in the Punjab and Haryana High Court,” he said.

Extending greetings to all Punjabis and citizens across the country, CM Mann paid homage to thousands of patriotic freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives during India’s freedom struggle.

