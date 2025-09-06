Punjab CM may be discharged from hospital soon as health is improving: Officials

Chandigarh, Sep 6 (IANS) The health of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has improved and "he is likely to be discharged from a private hospital in Mohali soon", officials said on Saturday.

Chief Minister Mann was hospitalised on Friday evening after suffering from exhaustion, low heart rate and a high grade fever for the past two days.

A medical bulletin from Fortis Hospital on Friday said, “Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was brought to Fortis Hospital after he complained of exhaustion and low heart rate. On arrival, his vitals were assessed and have since stabilised. He is currently under observation and his pulse rate has improved. Our medical team continues to closely monitor his condition.”

A day earlier, as Chief Minister Mann remained indisposed owing to a high fever, the Cabinet meeting scheduled was cancelled.

The Chief Minister had also cancelled his visit to flood-hit villages along with the AAP’s National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal in Kapurthala district on Thursday at the last minute as he was unwell and was not in a condition to travel.

The Cabinet meeting was convened against the backdrop of the massive relief and rescue operations underway in the flood-ravaged state, which has witnessed 43 deaths.

Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said Chief Minister Mann was scheduled to join him in the flood-affected areas, but fell ill after touring the region continuously for three to four days without proper rest or meals.

“I met him this morning and requested him to take a rest for two days because his health has deteriorated. Yet, even in this condition, his only concern was how to provide maximum relief to the people of Punjab,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mann has directed that a gazetted officer be deployed in every marooned village to supervise the process.

He said to ensure direct communication between the administration and the people, a gazetted officer will be sent to each village.

