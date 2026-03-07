Punjab CM lays stone of rural link road in Khemkaran ​

Chandigarh, March 7 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday laid the foundation stone for a Rs 137-crore rural link road project in the border constituency of Khemkaran and said the AAP government was focusing on strengthening infrastructure, employment opportunities, and improved public services in border regions. ​

He also highlighted progress in canal irrigation, employment generation, and education reforms. ​

Addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone, CM Mann said, “From roads to schools to playgrounds and industry, I assure you that my government is committed to ensuring everything in this area. Successive governments ignored the development of border areas, but the AAP government has made dedicated efforts for their progress. ​

“We are committed to the welfare of the residents of these regions who are true patriots of the country.” ​

The Chief Minister said that, for the first time in the history of Punjab, the state's industrial policy provides incentives to industrialists willing to establish units in border areas. ​

“Nine thrust sectors and borders, as well as Kandi areas, are being given 25 per cent additional incentives. Border districts such as Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Ferozepur, and Fazilka have historically seen lower investment due to perceived geographical risks,” he said. ​

Emphasising employment generation, CM Mann said, “We want to place a tiffin in the hands of our youth by providing them employment so that they stay away from syringes and the menace of drugs. Idle hands are the devil’s workshop, so we are making every effort to ensure that youth get jobs and do not fall prey to social evils. The AAP government has already provided more than 63,000 government jobs to the youth.” ​

Highlighting achievements in irrigation, he said, “When we assumed office, only 21 per cent of canal water was being used for irrigation. Today this figure has risen to 68 per cent, and it will reach 85 per cent by the coming paddy season. A total of 6,900 km of canals and 18,349 watercourses have been revived to ensure water reaches tail-end farmers.” ​

He said the government has spent Rs 6,500 crore to rejuvenate the canal system, enabling canal water to reach 1,365 villages for the first time, and added that work on constructing more than 49,000 km of roads is underway at a cost of Rs 16,209 crore to improve rural connectivity. ​

