Punjab CM launches fundraising campaign for flood victims

Chandigarh, Sep 17 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Wednesday launched Mission Chardi Kala-- a global campaign to raise funds for the state’s rehabilitation efforts for flood victims.

In a video message, the Chief Minister said 2,300 villages were submerged, more than two million people were affected, five lakh acres of crops were destroyed, 56 lives were lost, and seven lakh people have become homeless.

Likewise, the Chief Minister said 3,200 government schools have been damaged, 19 colleges turned into rubble, 1,400 clinics and hospitals have been ruined, 8,500 km of roads have been destroyed, and 2,500 bridges have collapsed. As per initial estimates, the loss is around Rs 13,800 crore, and the actual damage may be even greater.

Mann said this is the most horrifying tragedy in Punjab’s history and the state’s biggest test too, as every time Punjab has faced a crisis. The Chief Minister said even during the flood, he saw how the youth risked their lives to save others, how gurdwaras and temples opened their doors and served food to distressed people and how entire Punjab stood together like one big family, which is the greatest strength.

He said now it is time to move beyond relief and begin rehabilitation as the farmers need to sow their fields again, the children need to return to school, and the families need to rebuild their homes. Mann said this is the reason why the state government has launched Mission Chardi Kala, which means strength even in sorrow, hope even in darkness.

The Chief Minister appealed to every Punjabi, to every citizen of India, to industrialists, artists, charitable trusts, and to all Punjabi brothers and sisters across the world that today, Punjab needs them. He gave a clarion call to come together and hold Punjab’s hand in this time of need.

Mann promised that every single rupee of their contribution will be used with full honesty and transparency, solely for rehabilitation and rebuilding. The Chief Minister urged the people that they should contribute by visiting www.rangla.punjab.gov.in.

He expressed hope that together Punjabis will once again prove that Punjab never gives up and it always remains in Chardi Kala. Mann said that a special war room has also been set up in his office to directly oversee all activities related to Mission Chardi Kala.

--IANS

vg/uk