Punjab CM, Kejriwal vow to realise dreams of martyrs

Sunam (Punjab), July 31 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP’s National Convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday pledged to realise dreams of martyrs.

Addressing the gathering after laying the foundation stone of projects to the tune of Rs 85 crore to give a facelift to Shaheed Udham Singh town, Kejriwal said that Shaheed Udham Singh made a supreme sacrifice for the sake of the freedom of the country.

“It’s a matter of pride and satisfaction to be part of this function to pay tribute to the iconic martyr,” he said.

Kejriwal said India’s freedom struggle saw countless sacrifices for the sake of the country to carve out an egalitarian society to ensure welfare of the weaker and underprivileged sections.

However, Kejriwal added that it is unfortunate that even after 75 years of freedom none of their aspirations have been fulfilled as those in power misused their authority to plunder the nation's wealth.

He said previous regimes ruined Punjab by allowing the spread of drugs and corruption, adding that they looted public money for safeguarding their own interests.

The former Delhi Chief Minister said the manner in which the anti-drug campaign has been launched “finds no parallel in contemporary Indian history”.

In his address, Chief Minister Mann said it is the duty of the government to pay tributes to such legendary martyrs who had laid down their lives for the sake of the country.

He said naming airports, universities and other institutions in the name of these iconic martyrs is important to perpetuate their glorious legacy.

He said the countrymen are enjoying the fruits of freedom due to the enormous sacrifices made by legendary heroes like Shaheed Udham Singh.

The Chief Minister said Shaheed Udham Singh was a true son of the soil, who had in an heroic act exhibited exemplary courage by killing Michael O’ Dwyer, who was the Lieutenant Governor of Punjab during the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Mann said the unprecedented sacrifice made by this iconic martyr at the altar of the national freedom struggle helped the country to overthrow the yoke of British Imperialism.

--IANS

vg/rad