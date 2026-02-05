Punjab, Canada's Alberta to strengthen economic ties

Chandigarh, Feb 5 (IANS) Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema hosted a high-level delegation from Canada's Alberta here, with discussions focused on strengthening international cooperation and deepening economic engagement between the state and the province, a state government statement said on Thursday.

The Canadian delegation was led by Alberta's Minister of Indigenous Relations, Rajan Sawhney, and he was accompanied by Jatinder Singh Tatla, Stakeholders Administrator from the office of the premier, Happy Mann, Senior Advisor to the Leader of the United Conservative Party, Genevieve Turcotte, Executive Director of Executive Operations in the Department of Indigenous Relations, along with Jagroop Khalon, Jaswinder Grewal, and Puneet Kumar Goyal.

During the meeting, officials from Invest Punjab made a detailed presentation showcasing the wide range of investment opportunities available in the state.

Through a comprehensive video and PowerPoint presentation, the delegation was briefed on Punjab’s industrial ecosystem and the state government’s efforts to ensure a smooth and industry-friendly ease-of-doing business environment.

Alberta Minister Sawhney said: "The delegation is keen to understand the operational framework of Invest Punjab and appreciated the proactive approach adopted by the Punjab government to promote industrial growth."

"The visit to Punjab forms an important part of the delegation’s broader India mission linked to India Energy Week, during which meetings are being held with senior government leaders and private sector stakeholders across major Indian centres to explore avenues of collaboration," she said, adding that technology and innovation are key sectors where Alberta and Punjab can align their strengths for mutual development.

Cheema reaffirmed the state’s commitment to building long-term international partnerships that go beyond trade and focus on sustainable development and shared prosperity.

"Punjab is open to meaningful collaborations that create value for both regions and strengthen economic ties through innovation-driven growth," he said.

The Finance Minister was joined in the discussions by senior officials, including Milkfed Chairman, Narinder Singh Shergill, Additional Chief Secretary, Finance, Alok Shekhar, Secretary, Industries, Mohinder Pal, Additional CEO, Invest Punjab, Rubinderjit Singh Brar, and Special Secretary, Power, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar.

The engagement reflected a shared intent to work towards a strong and enduring economic corridor between Alberta and Punjab based on cooperation, innovation, and mutual trust, the state government statement said.

