Punjab Cabinet ministers reach out to flood-affected areas

Chandigarh, Sep 2 (IANS) Punjab Cabinet ministers are reaching out to villages and flood-affected areas to provide relief materials and assistance to the people, the government said on Tuesday.

Cabinet ministers Harpal Singh Cheema and Lal Chand Kataruchak visited flood-affected villages of Bhoa constituency in Pathankot district and took stock of the flood situation.

They visited Kathlaur Bridge, Kolian Adda, Pamma, Sionti Taraf, and Narot Jaimal Singh and assured the people that the government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann would leave no stone unturned in providing relief material to the people in this difficult time. They also visited the Dhussi dam.

Four trucks of relief material were also dispatched by Cheema for the Bhoa constituency.

Likewise, Cabinet minister and AAP state President Aman Arora and Water Resources Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal visited areas in the catchment of the Ghaggar river near Makror Sahib and Sirhind choe in Sunam in Sangrur district to take stock of the situation. They reviewed ground realities and assessed the needs of the people residing in these flood-affected areas.

Furthermore, Cabinet minister Mohinder Bhagat visited Mand Inderpur and Bharoana villages in Sultanpur Lodhi tehsil and reviewed the flood relief work and assured every possible help to the people, while his ministerial colleague Sanjeev Arora visited the Dhussi bandh on the Sutlej near Sasrali Colony and took stock of the situation.

Rural Development and Panchayats Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond visited the Gab bridge in Khanna and inspected the water drainage, while fellow minister Harbhajan Singh E.T.O. has arranged 15 trolleys of relief materials, and 10 small vehicles carrying food items, medicines, and fodder for animals in Ajnala and Ramdas.

Local Government Minister Ravjot Singh visited Pandori Khajur village in Shamchurasi assembly constituency of Hoshiarpur district to take stock of flood-affected areas and review the necessary arrangements being made for them.

Health Minister Balbir Singh visited Bedi Chhanna village and went to the village gurdwara to inspect the medical camp and also distributed relief materials to the people. He has dispatched 23 ambulances from the Government Medical College in Amritsar to provide health services to the people in flood-affected areas of Ajnala and Ramdas.

Jail and Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar visited the flood-affected areas of Harike Pattan in Tarn Taran district and took stock of the situation and damage. He distributed relief materials like food kits, water, rations, etc. to the needy people and also arranged fodder, straw and feed for animals.

Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains visited over a dozen flood-affected villages situated near the Sutlej River. Braving heavy rains, Bains travelled by boat and motorcycle to reach relief camps. While overseeing the arrangements, the minister directed officials to perform their duties with utmost dedication and diligence. He said over 30 relief camps have been established in the Anandpur Sahib constituency. He urged local organisations, including youth clubs and Mahila Mandals, to join hands with the district administration in relief efforts.

