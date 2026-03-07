Punjab Cabinet approves world-class university named after Guru Teg Bahadur

Chandigarh, March 7 (IANS) The Punjab Cabinet led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday approved the establishment of a world-class university named after Guru Teg Bahadur at Anandpur Sahib.

The Cabinet also cleared the Industrial and Business Development Policy -- 2026 and approved recruitment of 1,158 Assistant Professors and Librarians in government colleges at a meeting of the Council of Ministers chaired by the Chief Minister.

Sharing details, the Chief Minister's Office said, "The Cabinet gave nod for setting up the university and approved the draft Bill for the Sri Guru Teg Bahadur World Class University, which will be presented in the Assembly. The Cabinet also authorised the Chief Minister to take all necessary decisions for the timely establishment of the university."

The Cabinet also gave a go ahead to the Industrial and Business Development Policy of 2026, along with sector specific policies, detailed schemes and operational guidelines under the flagship initiative Punjab Udyog Kranti.

The policy aims to establish a comprehensive and structured framework for fiscal incentives, sectoral development, employment generation, infrastructure strengthening and promotion of emerging and sunrise industries in the state. It is expected to give a major boost to economic activity and put Punjab on the path of high economic growth.

The Cabinet approved a policy to streamline reservation for sportspersons in government jobs and admissions in educational institutions.

It lays down objective and easily understandable criteria for assigning marks to certificates of achievement in sports.

As per the policy, 75 per cent weightage will be given to achievements in sports while 25 per cent weightage will be based on performance in the entrance test. It also approved an amendment in the Punjab Health and Family Welfare Technical (Group-C) Service Rules of 2016 to include diploma in pharmacy as an additional educational qualification for recruitment of pharmacists. This will enable diploma holders to apply for the post of pharmacist and help strengthen the delivery of quality healthcare services to the people of Punjab, an official statement said.

In a humanitarian gesture, the Cabinet approved an ex-gratia grant of Rs 1 crore to the family of martyr and Home Guards volunteer Ashok Kumar as a special case.

Ashok Kumar had laid down his life while performing duty at Gurdaspur. Recognising his immense contribution towards safeguarding the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the country, the Cabinet took this decision.

The Cabinet also gave consent to introduce the Punjab Regulation of Crusher Units, and Stockist and Retailers (Amendment) Bill of 2026 in the current session of the Assembly.

The move aims to convert the Punjab Regulation of Crusher Units, and Stockists and Retailers (Amendment) Ordinance of 2026 into an Act.

In another major decision, the Cabinet gave concurrence to initiate a fresh recruitment process for 1,158 posts in government colleges across the state, including 1,091 Assistant Professors and 67 Librarians.

The recruitment will be conducted strictly in accordance with UGC Regulations through the Punjab Public Service Commission. The government will withdraw the earlier requisition of 612 Assistant Professor posts pending with the commission and submit a fresh consolidated requisition for all posts.

