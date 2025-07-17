Punjab BJP Working Chief discusses party’s strategies with J.P. Nadda

New Delhi, July 17 (IANS) Punjab BJP Working President Ashwani Sharma on Thursday called on the party's National President Jagat Prakash Nadda and held discussions on upcoming strategies and the all-round development of the state.

“Nadda-ji's invaluable guidance has always been a source of inspiration and will make Punjab BJP even stronger,” Ashwani Sharma, who assumed charge of the party in the state on July 13, wrote on social media platform X.

Ashwani Sharma had launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on the day of assuming charge of Punjab BJP.

Sharma, who is the legislator from Pathankot, had accused him of running a “circus” instead of a government over the past three years.

He questioned why CM Mann, despite convening a special Assembly session on sacrilege, had failed to deliver on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal's promise on January 12, 2022, of ensuring justice within 30 days in sacrilege cases, including the cases in Bargari, through fast-track courts.

Ashwani Sharma had claimed that in order to obscure the AAP's failure to fulfill its key election pledge of eliminating drugs within 30 days of assuming power, CM Mann launched 'Yudh Nshe Virudh' as a diversionary tactic.

“When an AAP MLA accused Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha of having links to the drug trade, CM Mann again attempted to shift focus by declaring this so-called 'war' on narcotics,” Ashwani Sharma had said.

Similarly, Ashwani Sharma had alleged that CM Mann staged a "circus" around corruption to avoid answering why no action has been taken against the four senior Congress leaders he accused of graft in the Punjab Assembly.

Sharma, 61, is a veteran leader and served as the State BJP President twice -- from February 2010 to January 2013 and from January 2020 to July 2023.

He concluded with a stern warning to the government: “The Punjab BJP will respond in the same language CM Mann uses, but four times louder, on the streets.”

