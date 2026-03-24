Punjab BJP to meet Guv seeking CBI probe into official suicide​

Chandigarh, March 24 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Punjab President Sunil Jakhar on Tuesday said that the party will meet the Governor of Punjab on Wednesday with a delegation to demand justice for Warehousing Divisional Manager Gagandeep Singh Randhawa and will request a CBI inquiry into the case. ​

Read More

He was speaking after attending Randhawa's funeral in Amritsar. ​

Paying tribute to the deceased, he said that not only the BJP but the entire Punjab stands united with the family in this difficult time. ​

He added that the family will accept nothing less than a CBI investigation, and the party stands firmly with them in this demand. ​

Therefore, a party delegation will meet the Governor to press for the same. ​

BJP chief Jakhar further stated that the way the Punjab government is handling this case clearly shows that no justice can be expected from the AAP government. ​

He pointed out contradictions, saying that on one hand, the Chief Minister claims that the minister was asked to resign, while Laljit Singh Bhullar says he resigned on his own. ​

Similarly, the minister claimed he had surrendered to the police, whereas the police said he had been arrested. ​

He added that Laljit Singh Bhullar would not have come into police custody had the Union Home Minister not indicated the possibility of a CBI probe. ​

Therefore, Jakhar emphasised that a CBI investigation is necessary to ensure justice for the family and to uncover where the money, allegedly collected through an extortion network run by the minister, was being sent. ​

Earlier, Manish Tewari, Congress MP from Chandigarh, called for a CBI investigation into the suicide of Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, District Manager of the Punjab State Warehousing Corporation, as opposition parties stepped up their attack on the AAP-led government in Punjab over the incident.​

Randhawa had allegedly accused former Transport Minister Laljit Bhullar of harassment and coercion. He reportedly consumed Celphos at his residence in Amritsar on Saturday.​

Before dying, Randhawa recorded a 12-second video on his mobile phone, saying, "Kha layi Celphos thuade yaar ne minister Laljit Bhullar de dar ton, hun ni bachda (Your friend has consumed poison due to fear of minister Laljit Bhullar; I won't survive now)."​

In a complaint filed by his wife, Upinder Kaur, it has been alleged that the former minister, along with his father and personal assistant, assaulted Randhawa and should be held responsible for abetment to suicide.​

--IANS

vg/dan