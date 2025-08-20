Punjab BJP slams AAP govt for denial of Centre’s welfare schemes

Chandigarh, Aug 20 (IANS) The BJP Punjab on Wednesday strongly condemned the anti-people and dictatorial action of the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government on BJP Punjab’s ‘BJP de Sewadar aa Gye ne Tuhade Dwaar’ campaign at 39 locations.

The state government “forcibly stopped” this campaign wherein poor and needy people were getting information about the Central government’s welfare schemes, said Anil Sarin, State General Secretary, BJP Punjab.

The state BJP leadership alleged that the novel project of spreading information and enrolling the needy in various schemes met with a complete roadblock when the government deliberately intervened.

Instead of supporting initiatives that empower the poor, farmers, women, and youth, the state government chose to misuse police force and obstruct these programs. This act not only denied the people of Punjab access to valuable information and guidance but also exposed the anti-development mindset of the Mann government.

This high-handedness not only exposes the insecurity of the AAP government but also proves that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has failed to deliver anything substantial for the welfare of the people, the BJP said in a statement.

While the Centre has ensured free ration, health benefits under Ayushman Bharat, farmer support through PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, and numerous youth and women welfare schemes, the AAP government is creating deliberate obstacles to prevent their implementation on the ground in Punjab, it said.

The BJP reiterated that it will not be deterred by such undemocratic actions. The party remains committed to reaching every household and ensuring that the poor, farmers, women, and youth of Punjab are not deprived of their rightful benefits under Central government schemes.

Meanwhile, Punjab Police said it has formed several teams to investigate camps which are allegedly collecting the personal information of individuals in the name of government schemes.

The inquiries have been instituted after receipt of complaints stating that personal data of citizens is being collected by unauthorised people who are holding camps, making the personal data vulnerable to data theft and bank fraud, said the police.

A police spokesperson has appealed to the citizens not to share their personal data, including Aadhaar cards, etc., with unauthorised individuals and access the government schemes directly online or through authorised mechanisms.

--IANS

vg/dan