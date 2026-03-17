Public resentment growing against Andhra govt: Jagan Reddy ​

Amaravati, March 17 (IANS) Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday said there is widespread public resentment against the coalition government.​

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Addressing YSRCP leaders and cadres from Ongole, he said he would embark on a padyatra to take up people’s issues.​

He said the coalition government had benefited no section of society. He added that discussions in every household were centred on how he had accomplished so much and why Chandrababu Naidu was not doing the same.​

YS Jagan claimed he was driven by a noble intent to serve the people and said he implemented numerous welfare and development schemes in this spirit.​

He alleged that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu wanted power only for corruption.​

The YSRCP chief stated that in just two years, Chandrababu had incurred Rs 3.30 lakh crore without fulfilling any of his poll promises. He said all YSRCP schemes had been scrapped, while the government’s own schemes had not taken off. He asked where all the money had gone and alleged rampant corruption.​

Stating that the coalition government had only three years left, Y.S. Jagan said he would embark on a padyatra in 1.5 years.​

He said he planned to spend one‑and‑a‑half years among the people through the padyatra. He urged party cadres to work together and expressed confidence that the YSRCP would return to power.​

Jagan claimed the YSRCP stood for values and credibility. He said the party was built by its cadre and its strength lay in its value‑based approach. He said the contrast between YSRCP governance and that of the coalition was clearly visible.​

He said the YSRCP had inherited the state in shambles with just Rs 100 crore in 2019. ​

“Despite COVID, we took corrective measures and put the state back on track. Though there were pressing issues and obligations, we did not stop welfare activities and implemented our manifesto in both letter and spirit, which surprised many,” he said.​

The former Chief Minister said that out of the Rs 3.31 lakh crore loans taken by the YSRCP government, Rs 2.7 lakh crore was spent on welfare.​

He claimed state revenues were falling and lands were being given away at throwaway prices. He also alleged that capital Amaravati works were steeped in corruption.​

Jagan said the TDP was the only party whose MP had been caught in a drug case, referring to the recent arrest of TDP MP Putta Mahesh Kumar during a police raid on a farmhouse near Hyderabad.​

Alleging that there was no security for women in the state, the YSRCP chief said Chandrababu Naidu had been trying to dilute issues whenever there was an atrocity against women by appointing committees and dragging matters.​

--IANS

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