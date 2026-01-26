Protecting Constitution is protecting Indian Republic: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, Jan 26 (IANS) Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Monday extended his heartiest greetings to the people of the country on the occasion of Republic Day and said that protecting the Constitution means protecting the Indian Republic, which is the true tribute to the sacrifices made by the nation’s freedom fighters.

Rahul Gandhi took to the social media platform X and wrote, “Heartiest greetings to all our countrymen on Republic Day. Our Constitution is every Indian's greatest weapon – it is our voice, the shield of our rights. Our Republic stands on its strong foundation, which will only be strengthened by equality and harmony. Protecting the Constitution is protecting the Indian Republic – a true tribute to the sacrifices of our freedom fighters. Jai Hind! Jai Constitution."

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also conveyed his greetings on the occasion through a post on X. He said, “My fellow citizens. On behalf of the Indian National Congress, I convey my warm greetings and best wishes to each of you on the occasion of Republic Day. This year marks 76 years since the adoption of the Constitution of India, the enduring guardian of our conscience and the very soul of the Indian Republic. Let us be prepared to make every sacrifice necessary to safeguard the Constitution, for this shall be our truest tribute to the sacrifices of our ancestors. Jai Hind."

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also extended her Republic Day wishes through social media. She wrote, “Heartiest greetings on Republic Day to all countrymen. On this day, our Constitution came into force, guaranteeing every Indian the values of liberty, equality, justice and fraternity. Our Constitution is the shield of 1.4 billion Indians. Our resolve to protect it is rock solid. Jai Constitution! Jai Hind.”

Meanwhile, the grand Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path is scheduled to begin shortly and will last for approximately 90 minutes. The theme of this year’s Republic Day celebrations is “150 Years of Vande Mataram”. During the parade, India will showcase its development journey, rich cultural diversity and military strength through tableaux, performances and displays by the Armed Forces.

Republic Day is celebrated every year on January 26 to commemorate the establishment of the Indian Constitution, which is regarded as the supreme law of the land and is binding on all citizens. While India attained Independence on August 15, 1947, the country did not have its own Constitution at the time. The governance framework initially relied on a modified version of the British-era Government of India Act, 1935, along with elements of the common law system.

Soon after Independence, a Drafting Committee was formed to prepare a comprehensive Constitution for the nation, with Dr B.R. Ambedkar appointed as its chairman. After extensive deliberations and debates, the Constitution of India was completed and adopted on November 26, 1949, a date now observed as Constitution Day.

The Constitution came into effect on January 26, 1950, marking India’s transformation into a sovereign, democratic and republican state. Although the country became free from colonial rule on August 15, 1947, it was with the adoption of the Constitution on January 26, 1950, that India formally declared itself a fully sovereign republic governed by democratic principles and the rule of law.

