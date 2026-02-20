Prohibitory orders imposed in Karnataka's Bagalkot after stone pelting during Shivaji Jayanti procession

Bagalkot, Feb 20 (IANS) Prohibitory orders have been imposed in Bagalkot city of Karnataka on Friday following tension triggered by a stone-pelting incident during the Shivaji Jayanti procession.

Read More

The incident was reported from the Killa Oni area when the procession was passing in front of a mosque.

In the wake of the incident, police have clamped prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in Old Bagalkot, Navanagar and Vidyagiri localities. The restrictions will remain in force until midnight on December 24.

Under the prohibitory orders, gathering and movement of more than four persons in public places have been banned. Carrying dangerous weapons, engaging in activities that pose a threat to public safety, conducting meetings or events without prior permission and staging protests have also been prohibited.

Police have tightened security arrangements across the city. Additional security personnel have been deployed near the Panka Mosque, surrounding areas and the Kottaleshwara temple to prevent any further untoward incidents.

Amid the tension, Hindu activists have expressed dissatisfaction over the police not arresting anyone in connection with the stone-pelting incident so far. They said they would discuss their future course of action and questioned the message being sent if no arrests were made despite the Superintendent of Police sustaining injuries. Some activists staged a late-night protest on Thursday following the incident and warned of laying siege to a police station and organising a large-scale protest if the accused were not arrested.

According to authorities, miscreants allegedly threw slippers and stones at the procession. Superintendent of Police Siddharth Goyal and a Hindu activist sustained injuries in the incident. The procession was reportedly set to conclude within five minutes when the incident occurred.

Following the stone-pelting, some pushcarts, mostly belonging to vendors from the minority community, were set on fire.

Speaking on the incident, Bagalkot SP Siddharth Goyal said that situation is under control, "We are checking videos and verifying from where the stones were thrown. We identify them and arrest them."

According to preliminary investigation, two stones were thrown when the procession approached a mosque and clarified that only police personnel were hit, not members of the public. He said two stones struck police personnel and one hit his shoulder, he said.

He added that the situation is now under control, videos are being examined and those responsible will be arrested after due verification. Additional security has been deployed, and strict action will be taken against anyone found disturbing peace. He also stated that the incident did not appear to be pre-planned.

--IANS

mka/svn