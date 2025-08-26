Priyanka Gandhi to join Rahul Gandhi's Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar today

New Delhi, Aug 26 (IANS) Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is set to join Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi in the ongoing Voter Adhikar Yatra (Voter Rights Yatra) in Supaul, Bihar, on Tuesday.

The Yatra, part of the INDIA bloc’s state-wide campaign, aims to raise awareness about electoral rights and alleged vote suppression, with a strong push from top Congress and opposition leaders.

Rahul Gandhi will begin the day’s Yatra at 8:00 a.m. from Hussain Chowk in Supaul city. From there, his convoy will proceed through Mahavir Chowk, Gandhi Maidan, and Lohia Nagar Chowk, culminating at Degree College Chowk.

Party workers and supporters from neighbouring districts such as Saharsa and Madhepura are expected to join in large numbers.

Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahni will also participate in the Supaul leg of the Yatra. Their presence underscores the INDI alliance's coordinated effort to mount pressure on the ruling NDA ahead of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.

All India Congress Committee General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal has confirmed that Priyanka Gandhi will be in Bihar on August 26 and 27. She will participate in key events in Supaul today and is scheduled to visit the Janaki Temple in Sitamarhi tomorrow to offer prayers.

The Voter Adhikar Yatra, which began earlier this month, has already covered significant ground across Bihar. On Sunday, Rahul Gandhi drew wide public attention during the Seemanchal leg of the Yatra by riding a Royal Enfield motorcycle for 2 km, with BPCC president Rajesh Ram as his pillion rider.

He also stopped at a roadside dhaba near Jalalgarh on the Purnea-Araria route, where he interacted with locals over tea.

The Congress-led campaign seeks to highlight issues around voter suppression and democratic accountability, branding the Yatra as a “battle to protect electoral rights.”

