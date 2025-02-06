Priyanka Gandhi Slams Centre Over Deportation of Indians from US, Questions PM Modi

New Delhi: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday launched a sharp criticism at the Central government over the recent deportation of over 100 Indian nationals who were allegedly living illegally in the United States.

Highlighting the relationship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra questioned PM Modi why he let this incident happen.

In a video shared by All India Congress Committee, Vadra said, "A lot of things were said that President Trump and PM Modi are very good friends. Why did PM Modi let this happen?"

She further questioned the manner in which the deportation happened and asserted that India could have sent its own aircraft to bring the deportees back to the country.

"Couldn't we have sent our own aircraft to bring them back? Is this how humans are behaved with? That they are sent back handcuffed and shackled?... EAM and PM should answer," the Congress MP said.

Meanwhile, the Opposition parliamentarians today staged a protest demanding a discussion in Parliament over the recent deportation.

Congress MP from Amritsar, Gurujit Singh Aujla was seen joining the protest sporting handcuffs on his hands.

Voicing his concerns, Aujla said, "The way they were brought in was wrong. They were humiliated. Their hands and feet were chained. When our government already knew that they were going to be deported, then they should have sent a commercial flight to bring them back."

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal, Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav, and a few other leaders were also seen sporting handcuffs to mark their protest outside the main door of the Parliament alleging that Indian citizens were subjected to inhuman treatment while being deported from the US. Placards held by the members read "humans, not prisoners."

Congress today submitted an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha, calling for a discussion on the deportation of the Indian nationals from the US.

The Motion read, "This House must urgently address the issue to prevent further dehumanisation of our people and to uphold the dignity of every Indian, both at home and abroad."

The Lok Sabha was adjourned until 2 pm over ruckus on the issue. (ANI)