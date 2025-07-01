Priyank Kharge's call for ban on RSS gets 'dreams' riposte from BJP

New Delhi, July 1 (IANS) Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge’s call to ban the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on coming to power at the Centre raised the hackles in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ranks as it responded with ‘haseen sapne’ (happy dreams) jibe.

From central ministers to senior BJP leaders, all took strong offence to Congress leader’s objectionable labelling of the party’s ideological mentor, with some even daring him to ban the right-wing organisation in Congress-ruled states.

Raj Bhushan Choudhary, Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti, said that Congress has a history of silencing nationalist voices while staying silent on extremist elements as well as forces with an anti-national mindset.

“This is the reason why they have been relegated to the sidelines. It must stop day-dreaming, it is not going to come to power,” he said.

BJP MLA Sudhir Mungantiwar replied with a taunt, "They have been in power for long, also banned the RSS twice. What was the result? He should change his name to ‘Mungerilal ke haseen sapne'.”

He also dared the Karnataka minister to first blacklist and debar the organisation in his own state, before dreaming about a national ban.

“If you have the courage, you have governments in Karnataka, Himachal, and Telangana. Why can’t you do it there? Because the Supreme Court has clearly stated that you cannot ban any cultural organisation like this," he said.

Bihar minister Mangal Pandey, speaking to IANS, said that the Congress party has a penchant for opposing and abhorring those outfits which have a deep bond with the motherland.

“RSS is an organisation that abides by nationalistic values and strives to take them forward. Such outfits will never fit in the likes of the Congress party,” said the former Bihar BJP president.

Another Bihar minister, Santosh Kumar Singh, said that those who speak about banning RSS have no respect and love for the nation’s cultural legacy.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) also objected to Kharge’s call and said that this was not the first time that the Congress leader had made such a controversial statement.

“He has previously made several absurd remarks against Sanatan Dharma; he must refrain from such habits,” added Vinod Bansal, National Spokesperson of VHP.

--IANS

mr/uk