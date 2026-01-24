Prez Murmu to kick off 16th National Voters' Day celebrations tomorrow

New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANS) President of India Droupadi Murmu will on Sunday kick off celebrations on the 16th National Voters' Day (NVD-2026) by handing over Electors Photo Identity Cards (EPIC) to the newly-enrolled young electors, an official said on Saturday.

This year, the theme of the event is 'My India, My Vote' with the tagline, "Citizen at the Heart of Indian Democracy".

President Murmu will preside over the function as the Chief Guest and Union Minister of State for Law and Justice (Independent Charge) Arjun Ram Meghwal will be the Guest of Honour.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar would be leading the event, along with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, said a statement issued by the ECI.

During the event President Murmu will distribute the Best Electoral Practices Awards in different categories including effective use of technology, election management and logistics, innovative voter awareness, implementation and enforcement of Model Code of Conduct, training and capacity building, along with other special awards and awards for the media.

The National Voters' Day will also see the launch of two publications – ‘2025: A year of Initiatives and Innovations’ and 'Chunav Ka Parv, Bihar Ka Garv', a publication on the successful conduct of General Elections in Bihar.

A video reflecting the ECI's global leadership in electoral management and democratic development shall also be screened on the occasion, said the statement.

An exhibition showcasing various aspects of the elections, including preparation of Electoral Rolls and the Conduct of Elections, will also be organised. It will also highlight the recent initiatives taken by ECI for the benefit of the voters and the successful conduct of the Bihar Legislative Assembly Elections in 2025.

The NVD celebrations are also conducted simultaneously throughout the country at the State and District levels through the offices of Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) and District Election Officers (DEOs) respectively.

Booth Level Officers (BLOs) also organise events at their respective polling station locations and shall felicitate the newly registered voters and hand over the EPIC to the new electors, said the statement.

