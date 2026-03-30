Prevent wheat arrival from neighbouring states for selling, says Punjab minister

Chandigarh, March 30 (IANS) With the target of procuring 122 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) wheat, Punjab Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak on Monday emphasised that special vigil be maintained especially in border districts to prevent wheat arrival for sale from neighbouring states.

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The Minister said that the District Food Supply Controllers (DFSCs) must personally visit the ‘mandis’ and keep a strict eye to make sure any wrongdoing doesn't happen.

Reviewing preparations with regard to the upcoming procurement season, Kataruchak further ordered the officers to ensure cleanliness, electricity and clean drinking water arrangements in every ‘mandi’.

The minister was apprised that the state has received the cash credit limit (CCL) of Rs 30,973 crore for April. Also, the state has received the target of procuring 122 lakh metric tonnes (LMT). However, the department has made comprehensive preparations for procuring 132 LMT.

As part of the arrangements, 1,897 procurement centres have been notified and proposals for further 266 temporary yards have been received from District Level Procurement Committees.

The minimum support price (MSP) has been fixed at Rs 2,585 per quintal. On the issue of gunny bales, the minister exhorted the committees to entrust the responsibility to Inspectors of ensuring their availability in the ‘mandis’.

On the issue of storage space, the minister said the Chief Minister has taken up the matter with the Union Government at regular intervals to speed up the moving of previous seasons' produce from the state to make space for crops of upcoming seasons.

The committees should maintain continuous liaison with the Deputy Commissioners of their respective districts with regard to storage and keep updating the head office, said Kataruchak.

The minister further asked the officers to foolproof arrangements in respect of tarpaulins, wooden crates in the ‘mandis’.

The minister assured on the issue of petrol, diesel and LPG supply and said the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department is working in tandem with the oil marketing companies to maintain the supply of these items.

--IANS

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