President Murmu urges CPES, IES officers to drive inclusive growth, improve lives through policy outcomes

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Friday emphasised the critical role of the Central Power Engineering Service (CPES) and the Indian Economic Service (IES) in shaping India’s development trajectory and ensuring that economic policies translate into tangible benefits for citizens.

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Addressing the officers of both services as they called on her at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President said they stand at the forefront of India’s growth story and will play a decisive role in building a stronger, self-reliant nation. She noted that their work would significantly influence policy formulation, reform implementation, and the promotion of inclusive and sustainable development across sectors.

President Murmu urged the officers to adopt a forward-looking and solution-oriented approach in governance. She highlighted that India’s rapid economic transformation requires policymakers and technical experts to remain agile, innovative, and deeply committed to public service. She encouraged them to embrace challenges as opportunities to contribute meaningfully to nation-building.

The President stressed the importance of continuous learning and professional excellence, stating that governance in the modern era demands not only technical expertise but also empathy and ethical commitment. She reminded the officers that policies must be responsive to the needs of a diverse population and grounded in real-world impact.

Speaking specifically to CPES officers, Murmu described electricity as a key driver of industrial growth, technological innovation, and improved quality of life. She acknowledged the service’s contribution to developing robust power infrastructure, including generation, transmission, and distribution systems, while maintaining reliability, efficiency, and safety standards.

In her interaction with IES officers, she underlined that in a rapidly evolving global and domestic economic environment, their role has become even more crucial. She said IES officers would be instrumental in steering economic policy, managing inflationary pressures, fostering employment, and reducing socio-economic inequalities.

President Murmu emphasised that policymaking must go beyond numbers and statistics. "Behind every data point is a human story," she said, adding that the true success of economic policies lies in their ability to uplift lives, especially those of the most vulnerable sections of society.

She also highlighted the need for coordination between technical services like CPES and analytical services like IES to ensure that development initiatives are both well-designed and effectively implemented. According to her, such synergy is essential for achieving long-term national goals and ensuring balanced regional development.

The interaction underscored the government’s focus on aligning technical expertise and economic planning with citizen-centric outcomes, reinforcing the pivotal role of civil services in driving inclusive and sustainable growth in the country.

--IANS

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