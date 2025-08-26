President Murmu to attend CUTN convocation on September 3, visit temple

Chennai, Aug 26 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to visit Tamil Nadu on September 2, where she will participate in key official events and also pay a visit to one of the state’s most revered temples.

According to official sources, the President will attend the convocation ceremony of the Central University of Tamil Nadu (CUTN), located in Neelakudi, Tiruvarur district, on September 3.

The university, established in 2009, has grown into one of the most prominent centres of higher education in southern India, with around 3,000 students drawn from across the country.

A unique feature of CUTN is its wide academic spread -- it houses as many as 64 departments, offering programmes in diverse disciplines ranging from humanities to advanced sciences.

President Murmu will deliver the convocation address on September 3 and present degrees to graduating students. Though earlier reports had suggested that the President’s visit would take place on September 3, the latest confirmation indicates that she will arrive in Tamil Nadu a day earlier, on September 2.

During her stay, she is also expected to visit the renowned Srirangam Ranganathaswamy Temple in Tiruchi, one of the largest functioning Hindu temples in the world and an important centre of Vaishnavite worship.

The temple, with its centuries-old history and architectural grandeur, is not only a religious site but also a major cultural landmark of Tamil Nadu.

President Murmu’s visit to the temple is seen as a gesture of respect to the spiritual heritage of the state, and arrangements are being made by the temple administration and district authorities to ensure smooth proceedings.

Tight security will be in place during her trip, with both state police and Central agencies coordinating to oversee the President’s movement.

The President’s two-day visit is expected to highlight the significance of Tamil Nadu’s academic institutions as well as its cultural and spiritual traditions, marking a blend of education and heritage in her official engagements.

--IANS

aal/dpb