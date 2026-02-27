President Murmu takes sortie in LCH 'Prachand' in Jaisalmer

Jaipur, Feb 27 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Friday flew in the indigenously developed HAL Light Combat Helicopter Prachanda from the Jaisalmer Air Force Station, becoming the first President of India to co-pilot the advanced combat helicopter.

Read More

The President undertook a 25-minute sortie, accompanied by Group Captain N.S. Bahua, during which she took an aerial view of the border areas and the Pokhran Field Firing Range. From the cockpit, she saluted and gave a thumbs-up, and also addressed the nation via radio during the flight. A HAL Chetak helicopter escorted the President’s aircraft throughout the sortie. The helicopter later landed safely back at the Air Force Station.

President Murmu arrived at the air base around 9.15 a.m., where Army officials briefed her on the helicopter’s capabilities and operations before she boarded the aircraft at approximately 10.15 a.m. During the flight, she familiarised herself with the helicopter’s operational systems from the cockpit. This marks another milestone in President Murmu’s association with frontline military platforms.

She had earlier become the first President to fly in fighter jets such as the Sukhoi Su-30MKI and the Dassault Rafale. The sortie comes ahead of the Indian Air Force’s largest military exercise, Vayu Shakti 2026, scheduled to be held in the evening at the Pokhran Field Firing Range, near the India-Pakistan border.

As the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, the President will witness the exercise, which will showcase the Air Force’s combat capabilities, including precision strikes and coordinated air operations. The Prachanda helicopter was inducted into the Indian Air Force fleet three years ago during Navratri in Rajasthan.

At the time, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had described it as “India’s victory chariot”, highlighting its combat strength despite being classified as a light combat helicopter.

Later in the evening, President Murmu will attend the Vayu Shakti exercise at Pokhran, where Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, and senior military officials will also be present.

--IANS

arc/skp