President Murmu Offers 'Dahi-Cheeni' to FM Sitharaman Before Budget 2025 Presentation

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday offered 'dahi-cheeni' (curd and sugar), as it is considered auspicious, to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman ahead of presenting her eighth Union Budget.

This customary gesture for good luck was done during the Finance Minister's visit to President Murmu at Rashtrapti Bhavan.

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary was also present on the occasion. The Finance Minister was seen discussing the contours of the Budget proposals with the President.

Subsequently, the Finance Minister arrived at Parliament, from where she will leave for the Cabinet meeting where the Budget will be ratified prior to its presentation in Parliament.

Nirmala Sitharaman will present her record eighth consecutive Budget on Saturday at 11 am in Lok Sabha. The Budget speech will outline the government's fiscal policies, revenue and expenditure proposals, taxation reforms, and other significant announcements.

Meanwhile, the Economic Survey tabled in Parliament on Friday, projected India's economy to grow between 6.3 per cent and 6.8 per cent in the next financial year 2025-26.

The survey, tabled a day before the Union Budget, highlights the country's strong economic fundamentals supported by a stable external account, fiscal consolidation, and private consumption.

It noted that the government plans to strengthen long-term industrial growth by focusing on research and development (R&D), micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and capital goods.

These measures aim to enhance productivity, innovation, and global competitiveness.

"The fundamentals of the domestic economy remain robust, with a strong external account, calibrated fiscal consolidation and stable private consumption. On balance of these considerations, we expect that the growth in FY26 would be between 6.3 and 6.8 per cent," it said.

The survey noted that food inflation is expected to ease in Q4 FY25 due to the seasonal decline in vegetable prices and the arrival of the Kharif harvest. A good Rabi production is also expected to help keep food prices in check in the first half of FY26. However, adverse weather conditions and rising international agricultural prices pose risks to inflation. (ANI)