President Murmu asks IAS officers to follow spirit of 'Nation First' to build Viksit Bharat

New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) Calling IAS officers "custodians of governance standards", President Droupadi Murmu said on Monday that the spirit of "Nation First" should be their guiding compass for driving development outcomes for "Viksit Bharat@2047".

Addressing Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers inducted from the State Civil Services and attending the 128th Induction Training Programme at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), the President said that every decision the officers make should resonate with the overall vision of building a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Reminding the officers that they now carry responsibilities that extend far beyond district or state priorities, President Murmu said their collective professionalism, coordination, and commitment are essential for development and upholding the highest standards of public service.

The President underlined that IAS officers are no longer administrators of a particular region; they are the custodians of governance standards that must be upheld across the nation.

President Murmu said that as IAS officers they will be expected to implement policies effectively to fulfil the needs and aspirations of people.

She added that their valuable experience and the spirit of "Nation First" should be their guiding compass as they take on more complex challenges.

"These greater responsibilities require a perspective that rises above departmental boundaries and dismantles administrative silos," she said, adding that by working in collaboration they can enhance institutional coherence and strengthen the machinery of governance.

President Murmu said that IAS officers are expected to contribute to inclusive development.

She emphasised that India's transformation into a developed nation will be meaningful only when the benefits reach the most vulnerable and deprived sections of society.

The President urged the IAS officers to make untiring efforts to ensure that no community is left behind due to geographical, social, or economic reasons.

She said that another important area that demands their commitment is sustainability and climate resilience.

As senior administrators, they must champion green practices, promote climate-adaptive governance, and ensure sustainable development, the President said, underlining that our collective actions today will determine the quality of life of future generations.

