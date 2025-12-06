Pregnant Bengali woman Sunali Khatun returns home in Bengal from Bangladesh, Trinamool calls it 'people's victory'

Kolkata, Dec 6 (IANS) Nearly six months ago, pregnant Bengali woman Sunali Khatun, who was deported to Bangladesh, returned to her home in West Bengal's Birbhum district on Saturday.

She returned to the country on Friday night through a land border in the Malda district.

In June this year, Sunali Khatun, who was pregnant at that time, was forcibly deported to Bangladesh on suspicion of being a resident of the neighbouring country.

Following a Supreme Court order, she was returned to the country along with her eight-year-old minor son.

After returning to the country on Friday night, Sunali Khatun was admitted to the Malda Medical College and Hospital for a medical check-up.

On Saturday morning, she was discharged from the hospital and returned home.

According to hospital sources, Sunali Khatun has low blood count. However, she is healthy along with her minor son.

After returning to her home in Birbhum, Sunali Khatun thanked the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee and party's Rajya Sabha MP Samirul Islam for helping her return to the country.

"I have returned. Thank you to Mamata didi and Abhishek Banerjee. I also thank Samirul Islam. I was in a lot of trouble in Bangladesh. Mamata Banerjee had sent money. However, the Bangladesh Police did not torture me. After this, I will never go to Delhi again," she said.

However, later on Saturtday, she was taken to Rampurhat Sub-divisional Hospital for further medical check-up.

Speaking to IANS, Trinamool Congress MP Samirul Islam said, "This is a victory of the people. This is a victory of the effort put up by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee. We have always stood by the party and will continue to provide her family with all the assistance that will be required. Those who torture Bengalis will be given a befitting reply by the people of Bengal."

Although Sunali Khatun and her son returned home, four people are still stuck in Bangladesh.

Among them are Sunali's husband and another person named Sweety Bibi's family.

There has been no clear answer on when they will be repatriated.

However, the Supreme Court and the Calcutta High Court had ordered that all those who were deported to Bangladesh, including Sunali Khatun, should be repatriated.

Sunali Khatun's family has demanded that they should also be repatriated quickly to India.

In June, the police arrested six people, including Sunali Khatun, from Delhi on suspicion of being Bangladeshi infiltrators.

Although they had all the valid documents of citizenship of this country, all six were deported to Bangladesh.

They were then arrested by the Bangladesh Police.

Since then, they have been imprisoned in that country's jail.

A case was filed in the Supreme Court and the Calcutta High Court to bring all the six people back to India.

