Pratyay Amrit appointed as new Bihar chief secretary

Patna, Aug 4 (IANS) In a major administrative reshuffle, the Bihar government, on Monday, appointed senior IAS officer Pratyay Amrit as the next Chief Secretary of the state, replacing the outgoing Amrit Lal Meena, who is scheduled to retire on August 31 this year.

The state government issued an official notification confirming the appointment and introducing a first-of-its-kind administrative tradition in the state.

While it is customary for the government to announce such top-level appointments a day or two before the incumbent retires, this time the decision has come 27 days in advance.

The notification states that Pratyay Amrit ( 1991 batch IAS officer), who currently serves as the Development Commissioner with additional charges as Additional Chief Secretary, Health Department and Principal Secretary, has been posted as the next Chief Secretary of Bihar, effective from September 1, 2025.

In an unprecedented move, the state government has also declared that Pratyay Amrit will serve as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the Chief Secretary's office with immediate effect, i.e., from August 4, 2025.

This move grants him early access and operational insight into the role before formally assuming the top bureaucratic position.

The official notification said, "Pratyay Amrit is posted as Bihar Chief Secretary with effect from September 1, 2025, as a result of the retirement of Amrit Lal Meena, (1989 batch IAS officer), on August 31, 2025. He is also given additional charge of the post of OSD in the Chief Secretary's office till he assumes charge."

The early transition signals a strategic and carefully planned succession by the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government.

By appointing the successor well in advance and assigning him to work closely with the outgoing Chief Secretary, the state administration aims to ensure continuity, smooth handover, and coordination at the topmost bureaucratic level.

Observers have noted that this is the first time in Bihar's history that a successor has been made OSD in the Chief Secretary's office prior to the retirement of the incumbent.

It marks a new administrative tradition, reflecting the state government's focus on institutional stability and proactive governance.

Known for his dynamic leadership and transformative administrative skills, Pratyay Amrit has played pivotal roles in Bihar's development, from infrastructure and health reforms to disaster management and rural development.

His elevation to the Chief Secretary's post was widely anticipated, given his proven track record and proximity to key policy decisions.

--IANS

ajk/khz