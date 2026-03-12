Police, BSF recover drugs worth Rs 12 crore in Jammu

Jammu, March 12 (IANS) Police and BSF said on Thursday that in a joint operation drugs worth Rs 12 crore were recovered from agricultural fields in a village of Jammu district.

Officials said that in a significant achievement on the anti-drug trafficking front, Jammu Police along with 101 battalion of the BSF, achieved a major breakthrough by recovering a huge quantity of high grade narcotics (suspected drone dropping) worth Rs 12 crore, in a joint operation from agricultural fields on the outskirts of Badadurpur village of Police Station Bishnah of District Jammu.

“The area is just a few kms from the India-Pakistan International Border. Acting promptly on the inputs generated by JKP regarding a suspicious drone dropped package lying in the agricultural fields, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Jammu Police and 101 Bn BSF during the evening hours on 11-03-2026 on the outskirts of Bahadurpur village in the Jurisdiction of Police Station Bishnah, area near the International Border. The suspected drone load in the form of a bag with an attached rope and hook with small packets inside containing heroin was recovered from the agricultural fields.

”The area is near the International Border and it is suspected to be a drone drop from Pakistan in the Indian Territory.

“Each packet appeared to contain a heroin-like substance. A recovery memo has also been prepared and the recovered packets contain 2.0 kg heroin-like substance worth Rs 12 crore in the international market.

“In this regard, case FIR No. 41/2026 under Section 8/21/22 NDPS Act has been registered at Police Station Bishnah and investigation of case taken up by SHO Police Station Bishnah, Inspector Rakesh Jamwal under the supervision of SDPO R.S. Pura & SP Headquarters Jammu.

“Further investigation is underway to trace the exact source and destination of the recovered contraband.

“Police is thoroughly examining both the backward and forward linkages in the case and more breakthroughs are expected.

“Jammu Police urges citizens to come forward with any information regarding illegal drug activities in their localities, including those residing near the International Border.

”With continued public cooperation, sincere efforts are being made to build a drug-free and crime-free society”, officials added.

--IANS

