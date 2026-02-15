Police arrest three after short encounter, key accused absconding in advocate murder case

Shivpuri, Feb 15 (IANS) Police have arrested three suspects within 24 hours following murder of advocate Sanjay Kumar Saxena, a well-known lawyer practising in the Karera tehsil civil court of Shivpuri district, Madhya Pradesh.

Saxena was shot dead on Saturday afternoon while heading to work on his vehicle.

The accused, according to police, have been identified as Golu, 25, son of Arvind Rawat; Papendra, 23, son of Hardas Rawat; and Zaheer, 24, son of Rafiq. Golu and Zaheer hail from the Ghugsi area under Barauni police station area, while Papendra is from Dabra.

During a brief encounter, Papendra was shot in the leg and is now receiving treatment in a hospital. Investigations point to this being a contract killing, with the three men hired as shooters.

In the shocking incident in Karera of Shivpuri district, the 57-year-old was attacked from behind near Anand Sagar temple on Siddhan Road as he left home on his motorcycle, dressed in his court uniform.

He succumbed to his injuries on the spot, leaving the local legal community in mourning and outrage.

According to Superintendent of Police Aman Singh Rathore, the police are now hunting for a fourth key accused, believed to be the mastermind who conspired the murder, provided the funds, and supplied detailed information about the victim's routine.

The case stems from a bitter land dispute, as Saxena's brother had claimed.

Saxena had successfully represented a client in a property matter, helping secure a favourable verdict, which apparently fuelled rivalry and led to threats against him.

Police suspect the contract was issued in retaliation for his role in that case, though they are probing whether more individuals may be involved.

The superintendent assured that interrogations are continuing and the main conspirator will soon be apprehended, promising to uncover the full details of this premeditated crime.

--IANS

sktr/svn