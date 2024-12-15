PM Modi's 'Historic' Speech Praised by Rajasthan Minister Jogaram Patel Amid One Nation One Election Debate

Jaipur (Rajasthan): Rajasthan Minister Jogaram Patel lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Parliament speech and dubbed it as "historic."

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Patel said "Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech was historic. It will be remembered forever. INC and its members and their leader have time and again mocked the Constitution. The kind of language used by their leader is unconstitutional."

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on Congress during his reply to the two-day Constitution debate in Parliament and accused it of constantly disrespecting the Constitution and presented eleven pledges for India's bright future, noting that the government and people should follow their duties and the country's politics should be free of "parivarvad."

Responding to a two-day discussion in Lok Sabha on 75 years of the Constitution, PM Modi made repeated reference to the Nehru-Gandhi family, accusing every generation of its leaders of disrespecting the Constitution.

Further, Patel spoke on One Nation One Election and said that it was the need of the hour and was important for the Indian democracy.

"This is the need of the hour. This is very important for Indian democracy. Frequent elections create animosity, law and order problems also arise. If elections are held once, the government will get a chance to work fully for 5 years, so we believe that this is very important... Under the leadership of Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, we are also moving towards one state-one election," Patel said.

On December 12, the 'One Nation One Election' bill was approved by the Union Cabinet paving the way for its introduction in Parliament. However, before its introduction in the Parliament, the bill initiated debate between the ruling and opposition parties.

Several parties of the INDIA bloc opposed the bill while the BJP-led NDA alliance parties welcomed this bill, saying, it would save time and lay the groundwork for unified elections across the country.

Notably, in September this year, the Union Cabinet approved the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal, which aims to hold simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, along with urban body and panchayat polls, within a span of 100 days.

The recommendations were outlined in a report by a high-level panel chaired by former President Kovind. (ANI)